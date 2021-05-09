A look at Gwinnett’s state qualifiers from Saturday’s Class AAAAAA Sectional B at Rome High School. Athletes are listed with by their finishes in each event.
The state championship meet is May 13-15 in Carrollton.
Class AAAAAA Sectional B
(Regions 3, 4, 5, 8)
At Rome
State Qualifiers
GIRLS
100
8. Chloe Perryman, Shiloh, 12.33
200
2. Sydney Harris, Buford, 24.07
4. Trinity Price, Buford, 24.50
400
1. Sydney Harris, Buford, 54.50
3,200
8. Karsyn Rodney, Dacula, 12:37.43
100 hurdles
6. Jade Mansogo, Dacula, 15.59
300 hurdles
8. Jade Mansogo, Dacula, 46.80
400 relay
2. Buford, 47.51
1,600 relay
1. Buford, 3:52.31
3,200 relay
5. Buford, 10:24.81
8. Shiloh, 10:37.15
High jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6
8. Zarvione Chase, Shiloh, 5-0
Pole vault
2. Caroline Snell, Buford, 10-6
3. Callie Snell, Buford, 9-6
7. Gianna Office, Shiloh, 7-6
8. Amber Johnson, Lanier, 7-0
Long jump
6. Hayley Iverson, Buford, 17-4 1/4
7. Chloe Perryman, Shiloh, 17-4
Triple jump
3. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 38-3
Shot put
2. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 37-10
6. Bernce Ampofo, Dacula, 34-1
Discus
7. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 104-7
8. Bernce Ampofo, Dacula, 101-11
BOYS
100
1. Isaiah Bond, Buford, 10.48
2. Victor Ven, Buford, 10.64
8. K.J. Bolden, Buford, 10.81
200
1. Isaiah Bond, Buford, 21.12
4. Malik Williams, Buford, 21.85
400
2. Tobi Olawole, Buford, 48.65
7. Ryland Gandy, Buford, 49.85
800
7. Demarian Murray, Shiloh, 2:02.63
1,600
4. Ben Butcher, Dacula, 4:20.48
8. Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 4:24.07
3,200
3. Ben Butcher, Dacula, 9:27.58
5. Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 9:32.15
110 hurdles
3. Victor Payne, Buford, 14.82
7. George Benjamin, Shiloh, 15.08
300 hurdles
2. Christion Barker, Shiloh, 38.30
4. Patrez Thomas, Shiloh, 39.80
6. Victor Payne, Buford, 40.00
400 relay
1. Buford, 40.95
7. Shiloh, 42.54
8. Dacula, 42.82
1,600 relay
1. Buford, 3:18.11
4. Shiloh, 3:21.30
3,200 relay
2. Shiloh, 8:14.39
Pole vault
4. Tyler Farris, Dacula, 13-0
6. Matthew Reaves, Shiloh, 11-0
7. Corey Harris, Shiloh, 11-0
8. Michael Kemp, Shiloh, 11-0
Long jump
4. Anthony Sheppard III, Shiloh, 21-4 1/2
Triple jump
2. Amir Taylor, Central Gwinnett, 44-5
Shot put
1. Adam Watkins, Dacula, 58-5
8. Nathan Norys, Buford, 45-7
Discus
1. Adam Watkins, Dacula, 155-1
