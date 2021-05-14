Buford and Lanier took three of the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Baseball Team, selected by the region’s coaches.
Buford’s Dylan Lesko was named the Two-Way Player of the Year, and the Wolves’ Stuart Chester was Coach of the Year. Winder-Barrow took the other two player awards with Brady House as Positition Player of the Year and Andrew Lewis as Pitcher of the Year.
Lanier was voted Field of the Year.
The coaches also honored the following all-region teams:
First Team
C Nathan Smith, Buford
1B Brett Rogers, Buford
2B Jackson Gaspard, Buford
SS Treyton Rank, Buford
3B Brant Baughcum, Buford
OF Riley Stanford, Buford
OF Stan Zagrodnik, Buford
OF Azzi Cervantes, Habersham
DH Ayden Digiacomo, Buford
P Treyton Rank, Buford
P Jackson Gaspard, Buford
P Brooks House, Winder-Barrow
P Dylan Noce, Dacula
Second Team
C Drew Lewis, Winder-Barrow; 1B Daniel Poole, Dacula; 2B Sean Murphy, Lanier; SS Logan Hare, Habersham; 3B Ryan Ford, Winder-Barrow; OF Tyson Brown, Dacula; OF Chandler Hawkins, Lanier; OF Michael Kass, Lanier; OF Brandon Watts, Shiloh; DH Andrew Walton, Lanier; P Ethan Davis, Lanier; P Blaine Jenkins, Lanier; P Austin Jones, Habersham; P Jackson Marcantel, Lanier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.