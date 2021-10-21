Defending state champion Buford is back on track after a 7-0 loss to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) on Sept. 17. The Wolves have outscored their first three region opponents a combined 136-0 heading into Friday’s game against Lanier.
Lanier has won three of its last four with the only loss coming to Dacula, which shares the region lead with Buford. The Longhorns have defeated the region’s bottom two teams, Central Gwinnett (48-14) and Habersham Central (28-10), the past two weeks. Their competition level goes up heavily this week with a trip to Buford.
The Wolves handed Shiloh its first region loss last Friday, jumping up 23-0 at halftime thanks to a pair of big plays from Jake Pope, a 58-yard touchdown catch for Ashton Daniels and a 24-yard interception for another score.
Lanier didn’t start as well last week — it trailed Habersham 10-7 at halftime — before finishing strong and outscoring the Raiders 21-0 over the final two quarters. Ben Claypole (13 tackles, five for losses, two sacks), Gabe Falade (eight tackles, two for losses, one sack), Tywan Royal (five tackles, interception) and Ryan Jean (eight tackle, two pass breakups) led the second-half shutout, while Bryan Williams rushed 26 times for 175 yards and three scores to lead the offense. Aldes Costa (83 percent blocking grade, four pancake blocks) and Tyrell Willis (81 percent blocking grade, five pancake blocks) led the way up front.
