Team celebration - Mackenzie Pickens HR.JPG

Buford softball players celebrate a home run by Mackenzie Pickens against Mountain View on Aug. 24, 2023.

 Jody Jenkins

BUFORD — Buford held off a furious Mountain View comeback for a 4-3 victory Thursday in the teams’ Region 8-AAAAAAA opener.

The Wolves led 4-1 heading into the seventh inning before Mountain View scored twice to get within 4-3. The Bears had a runner on third base when a groundout ended the game.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.