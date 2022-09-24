BUFORD — Buford rode the wave of emotion and the kills of senior Ashley Sturzoiu on the way to defeating top-ranked North Gwinnett to win the Gwinnett County Championships on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves (27-5) dispatched the Bulldogs (33-1) by scores of 25-13 and 25-22. The victory was punctuated by the fact that at no point in the championship match did North ever have a lead.
“That was exciting. You always want to knock the top dog off,” gushed first-year Buford head coach Christina Lecoeuvre. “We’ve been highly anticipating this match and we came to play today. We went down and played in a tournament in Tampa over Labor Day weekend and it prepared us for the high pressure of today.”
From the opening serve, Buford displayed the passion and skill on both offense and defense. After Buford ran out to a 6-3 lead, North gathered itself and eventually tied the game at 7. What happened next was a 13-3 run by the Wolves that pushed them to a comfortable 20-10 advantage. A kill by Sturzoiu on game point gave the underdogs confidence that this might be their day.
“Ashley is graduating early and going to Mississippi State and she is going to thrive in that environment,” Lecoeuvre said of her outside hitter.
While Buford ran away in the first game, the second game was much tighter.
It opened with an ace from the Wolves’ Trinity Haynes. As in the first game, Buford led 6-3 only to eventually be tied by North, though this time they were knotted at eight. A 7-2 burst put Buford up 15-10. Illustrating the tenacity it brought into the match, North scored the next point but not before Buford’s Alexa Flowers chased down a ball over the end line and crashed into the second row of the stands, narrowly avoiding the railing in an attempt to save the point.
“I’m a very defensive-minded coach. Defense always comes first,” Lecoeuvre said. “We had to take her out to make sure she was ok, but she had a great game for us.”
Unlike the first game, North was able to mount a comeback. A kill by Esosa Ehigiator brought North within one at 21-20.
Sydney Austin delivered the kill to push the Buford lead to two. After North scored to cut the margin back to 22-21, Sturzoiu delivered the next two kills as the Wolves finished out the game and the match.
Sturzoiu and Austin finished with 20 and five kills, respectively.
Buford advanced to the finals by defeating Mountain View 25-17 and 25-6. North punched its championship match ticket by downing Greater Atlanta Christian by identical 25-18 scores.
Brookwood goes 2-1
BUFORD — Brookwood went 2-1 Saturday in the Gold Bracket of the Gwinnett County Championships at Buford.
The Broncos beat Parkview (25-21, 25-19), lost to Buford (25-19, 25-15) and defeated Hebron Christian (18-25, 25-16, 15-7).
Brookwood’s top performers were Hannah Sanders (17 kills, nine digs, seven blocks), Kate Phelan (11 kills, two aces, 16 digs, three blocks), Keira Robinson (26 assists), Rebecca Miranda (23 assists), Sarah Sanders (11 kills) and Kenna Fortingo (eight kills, four blocks).
Wesleyan goes 1-1
BUFORD — Wesleyan went 1-1 Saturday in Gold Bracket Play at the Gwinnett County Championships at Buford.
The Wolves (23-7) lost to Peachtree Ridge (25-17, 18-25, 17-15) and beat Duluth (25-9, 25-22). They were led by Nadia Desbordes’ 14 kills and M.J. Reinhard’s three aces.
