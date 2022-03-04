urgent Buford gymnasts win meet with Milton, Denmark and Chattahoochee From Staff Reports Mar 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALPHARETTA — Buford scored 107.8 points and finished first in Friday night’s meet at Infinity Gymnastics Center against Milton, Denmark and Chattahoochee.Jillian Hynds was second in the all-around at 35.3, in addition to placing second on beam (9.3). Bella Bonner was second on vault (9.3) and tied for second on floor (8.85) with teammate Olivia Su. Su also was third on beam (8.6). Abby Hamilton was runner-up on bars (9.35).Kendall Rockwell took first on bars at 9.45. 