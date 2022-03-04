thumbnail_View recent photos.jpg
ALPHARETTA — Buford scored 107.8 points and finished first in Friday night’s meet at Infinity Gymnastics Center against Milton, Denmark and Chattahoochee.

Jillian Hynds was second in the all-around at 35.3, in addition to placing second on beam (9.3).

Bella Bonner was second on vault (9.3) and tied for second on floor (8.85) with teammate Olivia Su. Su also was third on beam (8.6). Abby Hamilton was runner-up on bars (9.35).

Kendall Rockwell took first on bars at 9.45.

