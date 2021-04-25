The Buford gymnastics team placed second in the Georgia High School Association championship meet, hosted Saturday at Buford City Arena.
Wolves scored a season-best 111.715, trailing only state champion Newnan’s 114.680. Cambridge was third at 111.130 and Carrollton was fourth at 109.495.
Members of Buford’s runner-up team were Hailey Aycock, Marissa Ashton, Lily Black, Jewel Clark, Suhani Munshi and Olivia Su.
Ashton was second in the state in all-around with a score of 38.633, in addition to placing third on vault (9.85) and fifth on beam (9.6) and floor (9.65). Clark placed fourth on bars (9.55) and Munshi took fifth on vault (9.733).
