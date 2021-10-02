Buford grad Tatum Shipes breaks Auburn record for blocks

Buford grad Tatum Shipes’ record-breaking performance carried the Auburn volleyball to its first victory in Southeastern Conference play as the Tigers defeated in-state rival Alabama in five sets (25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5) at Auburn Arena on Saturday.
The victory was the first conference win of the season for Auburn (9-4, 1-2 SEC). It was Auburn’s first victory in SEC play since sweeping Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 30, 2019. It was the Tigers’ first home victory in conference play since knocking of Mississippi State, 3-2, on Nov. 21, 2018.
Shipes, a senior, recorded two solo blocks and 10 block assists to set the program’s single-match record for blocks in the rally scoring era with 12 total. The previous record of 11 was set on Nov. 23, 2016 by Breanna Barksdale at Florida.
“It is really impressive what Tatum is doing,” Auburn head coach Brent Crouch said. “This is the first time she’s played middle blocker in college. She must understand situations that are happening, and she must understand where passes are going and what sets are most likely to happen. That type of knowledge and reading takes a long time to get good at. The fact that she is performing at this level blocking is impressive. I haven’t seen anybody get as good at blocking as fast as she has. She’s one of the best blocking middle blockers in the conference and she’s going to be moving up the stats after this performance.”
