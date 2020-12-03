STATESBORO — Buford grad Tate Walters, a Furman freshman, returned to her home state Thursday and powered the Paladins to a 73-58 win over Georgia Southern.
Walters scored a game-high 25 points in only her second college game, making 9 of 17 shots (4 of 9 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 free throws. She also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes.
Walters helped Buford to four state championships from 2017-20.
