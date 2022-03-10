Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller announced Thursday that he is medically retiring from football and revealed he has struggled with mental health issues, including suicidal intent.
Miller said in a social media post that he informed Buckeyes coach Ryan Day before the 2021 season that he wanted to kill himself, and Day connected him to mental health resources at the school. He attempted to return a few weeks later, he said, with scars on his wrists and throat.
"Maybe the scars were hard to hear through all the talk shows and interviews," Miller wrote. "They are hard to see, and they are easy to hide, but they sure do hurt. There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."
Miller thanked Day and the resources available at Ohio State, adding he was "grateful that (Day) is letting me find a new way to help others in the program," though he did not elaborate in what capacity he would remain with the Buckeyes.
A five-star recruit in the Class of 2019, as well as Buford's valedictorian, Miller was a starter at left guard for Ohio State as a sophomore in 2020 but played sparingly during 2021 while battling a knee injury in addition to his mental health struggle.
Miller included the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, 800-273-8255, near the end of his post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.