Buford grad Bryson Richardson committed to the University of Massachusetts football program Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 204-pound defensive back played previously at North Carolina before electing earlier this year to transfer. He played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018 for the Tar Heels, then redshirted the 2019 season with an injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.