Buford grad Mary Walters, a junior at Berry College, was named the Southern Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Walters averaged 16.5 points, 7 rebounds and four assists over the weekend, beginning with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in the opener against Birmingham Southern. The 5-foot-10 forward followed with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in a second meeting with Birmingham Southern.
