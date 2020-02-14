Buford grad Logan Caymol made Clemson history this week with the first no-hitter and first home win in the history of the Tigers’ new fastpitch softball program.
The freshman and first signee in Clemson softball history struck out 11 batters in five innings in an 8-0 win over Western Carolina. Clemson lost the opener of a doubleheader with the Catamounts before Caymol excelled in the nightcap.
“You can’t throw a no-hitter without an amazing catcher and an amazing defense,” Caymol said in a Clemson release. “It’s such an honor to be able to be in this position, especially with this crowd in here. It’s just amazing.”
Clemson catcher JoJo Hyatt, also a freshman and Buford grad, also made history in the win with the first triple in program history. Caymol and Hyatt are joined on the roster by a third Buford grad, Arielle Oda.
