Buford grad Gabby Curry was among the 12 SEC athletes honored on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I All-American Teams released Wednesday.
Curry, a senior libero at Kentucky, was a third-team All-American. She has helped the Wildcats to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. Kentucky faces Washington on Thursday.
