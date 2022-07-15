Sparked by his parents’ influence, John Groves III became involved in the martial arts at the age of 4, and more than three decades later, his hand remains in the sport as a competitor, teacher, commentator, promoter and supporter, among other skills.
Groves grew up in Suwanee and graduated from Buford High School in 2003 and since then has traveled the world as a student and advocate for mixed martial arts. One of Groves’ most recent trips found him in New Delhi, India, serving as an on-air analyst for Matrix Fight Night 9, the South Asian version of Ultimate Fighting Championship and other organizations.
Besides India, Groves also has traveled this year to Puerto Rico, Panama, Brazil and Rio, among other locales. He also has plans to promote MMA fights in Dubai and will be on hand in September to add color commentary for Matrix Fight Night 10, the site of which has yet to be determined.
“This year I’ve been out of the country more than I’ve been in it,” Groves said in mid-July during a telephone interview from Panama. “It’s been kind of crazy what’s going on, but that’s always good.”
Noting that MMA events are still in a somewhat embryonic state when compared to their slickly-produced American counterparts, Groves said he was not sure what to expect for Matrix Fight Night 9 but was pleased to see production values and fights that rivaled that of bigger, more established organizations.
“They put on good fights in general, but this was one of the most well-produced fights I’ve ever been to, from the music to the lighting to the communication in your ear when you’re supposed to be commentating,” he said. “It was also my first time doing a broadcast. I also did a press conference and a training seminar and then announced the fight.
“It was incredible — one week of nonstop cameras in the face. I actually loved it and felt like my presence was going to help propel the sport in a positive direction.”
Groves, who when he’s stateside resides in Gainesville, has established a group of like-minded enthusiasts (who also happen to be students of his) to scour the world in search of practitioners of the martial arts and to help grow MMA globally. He’s found a fighter in India whom he'd like to train for an upcoming national championship bout in November and thinks the whole process would make for compelling television.
“I’ve been pitching this idea to FloSports, Hulu and NetFlix, and if I can get the funding for it, as far as interest is concerned, to be able to see something so raw and in a juvenile stage and then watch it develop and grow, in terms of viewership, this is something I personally would watch,” he said. “I’m trying to get back over there to train this guy and film it. One step at a time, I guess.”
“For me, I’ve always been interested in fighting. I’ve been a competitor myself in all different kinds of rule sets. But what I like the most is helping people get ready for fights. Boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA — if you can’t find a fight, I’ll help you find one and if you have found a fight, I’ll help you get ready for it.”
The collective Groves has assembled, called Hoox (sounds like Hooks), will soon begin staging and promoting cards of their own and he said he hopes to bring MMA matches to the area.
But there’s little question Groves is focused on his international vision and said he hopes he can favorably influence the development of MMA, especially in India.
“The India thing is important to me because there are a lot of things that I think we do wrong when it comes to mixed martial arts,” he said. “They’re steadily trying to improve it, and in its infantile state to be able to have some sway or influence in the positive progression of the sport is something I want to be a part of — the positive progression of the sport.”
Although he had no idea where life would take him after his high school graduation, Groves said he did know he wanted to be involved in his chosen sport and added that he had confidence in himself to succeed.
“I’ve been very consistent in my behavior and my message when it comes to living your dream,” he said. “Up until January, I was basically the third (person) in charge at a laboratory and career-wise, probably couldn’t get any more money and was maxed out at 37. I woke up one day and said to myself, ‘I’m wasting my time.’ I’m a full-time coach and I’ve got to make it happen. And then all this happened, because of consistency and self-belief.
“Since I was a child, I knew that this would somehow be my future. I didn’t know when it would be or how I would make it happen, and now we’re in the process of making it happen.”
