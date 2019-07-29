Buford grad, former Georgia Tech standout and San Francisco Giants minor-league prospect Joey Bart was named Offensive Player of the Week for July 22-28 by the Class A (Advanced) California League, the league announced Monday.
Bart, the Daily Post’s 2014 Player of the Year during his junior season at Buford, was 8-for-21 (good for a .381 clip) with three homers, a double and six runs scored over five games for the San Jose Giants. This is Bart's second career Player of the Week award – he won the Northwest League honor on July 16 last year with Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer.
The 22-year-old catcher has been hot since returning from a fractured wrist earlier this month, especially in the last 13 games, when he’s hit .379 (22-for-58) with an 1.195 OPS.