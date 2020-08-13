Buford grad Jessica Nelson has decided on a medical retirement from college basketball after extended problems with knee injuries. Nelson and her college, the University of Massachusetts, announced the decision on social media.
Nelson missed the 2019-20 season, but still was selected as a co-captain at Massachusetts. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19.
Nelson will remain in a support and leadership position with the school’s women’s basketball program.
