Buford grad Harry Miller, an Ohio State offensive lineman, was named Friday to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his community service work.
Each member of the 22-player team will receive an equal share of a $1 million NIL compensation package presented by Allstate and each player’s charities will receive financial backing from Allstate. In addition, some players on the team will be compensated additionally by Allstate as spokespeople on social media and beyond.
Miller earned the award for his mission work in Nicaragua and for his promotion of reading and book access for elementary school students.
