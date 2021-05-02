Buford grad David Curry, fresh off a football career at Georgia Tech, signed a rookie free agent deal with the Denver Broncos after Saturday’s NFL Draft.
He wasn’t selected in the draft, which concluded Saturday.
Curry, a linebacker, was a team captain and earned honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition each of his last two seasons at Georgia Tech (2019 and 2020). He amassed 240 tackles over the course of his collegiate career, including 161 over the past two seasons, leading the Yellow Jackets with 97 stops in 12 games in 2019 and 84 in 10 games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign.
