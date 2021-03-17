Buford grad Blanche Alverson, an assistant women’s basketball coach at Georgia Tech, was selected Wednesday to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 list.
The WBCA program recognizes 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches under the age of 30. The honorees were chosen based on involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, attitude and professional association involvement.
Alverson, an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets the past two seasons, also is the team’s recruiting coordinator. She previously coached two seasons at USC, one season at New Mexico State and two seasons at Texas Tech.
Alverson played college basketball at Auburn, where she earned a degree in biomedical sciences. She has a master’s degree in sports management from Texas Tech.
Alverson was the Daily Post’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a Buford senior in 2009 after helping the Wolves to the first of their eight state titles under longtime coach Gene Durden.
