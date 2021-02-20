Buford grad Sydney Stavro still remembers the moment Georgia State’s 2020 softball season was suspended, then canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season was Stavro’s first with Georgia State after spending the previous four at Georgia Tech. Ending before she expected, she assumed her playing career was over. Fortunately for her, she was wrong.
In late March 2020, the NCAA Division I Council voted to give an additional year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes. After believing her playing career was over, Stavro could now return for a sixth collegiate season.
“I was overjoyed. I definitely didn’t expect it to happen just because of how crazy COVID-19 was,” Stavro said. “Nobody really knew anything, but once I found out, I was just overjoyed. There are no words to describe [how I felt] because I mean, I eat, breathe, live softball.”
Stavro said she’d played softball since she was 8 or 9 years old. Before beginning her collegiate career, she helped Buford win the program’s eighth consecutive state championship as a Class AAAA All-State selection in 2014.
Still, returning for another season at Georgia State wasn’t a certainty. Georgia State second baseman Baylee Sexton said there were still plenty of unknowns, mainly because the pandemic was still in its earliest stages.
“But I knew if that girl was gonna have a chance to come back and play softball, even if this is her sixth year, she was gonna do it because that’s how much she loves this game,” Sexton said.
Because of the pandemic, players spent portions of the offseason secluded and forced to find uncommon ways to prepare for the season. Georgia State head coach Roger Kincaid said Stavro would send videos of her hitting and working out to both him and a player group chat to show she was continuously preparing for this season.
Stavro said she’s more confident now than she was as a freshman at Georgia Tech, and it’s helped her develop into a leadership role now at Georgia State.
“When you first get in [college], you want to see how the ropes are done and take a look from the outside and then join in,” she said. “So I think it's just as time has gone on, I've become more of a leader. And I've been able to kind of step out of my comfort zone and find my inner confidence.”
It “meant a lot” to Kincaid to see Stavro continue to find and share ways to prepare for this season.
“In athletics, nobody wants to be outdone. Everybody wants to keep up or exceed,” Kincaid said. “So I think that set the bar for the rest of our team to figure out, ‘OK, here’s what I need to be doing in the offseason.’”
Stavro finished the shortened 2020 season tied with the most hits on the team and a .250 batting average. Despite her success at the plate, she’s a true offensive asset once on the basepaths.
Once on base, Stavro ended the 2020 season with three stolen bases in four attempts, tied for the team’s second most. Anticipating a full season in 2021, Kincaid predicts Stavro will lead Georgia State or compete for the lead in stolen bases, doubles and triples this spring.
“She’s a really good athlete playing softball, but she’s also a really good softball player who’s athletic,” Kincaid said. “Those are things that sound like they’d go hand and hand, but they don’t always.”
With this season knowingly her last, Stavro’s expectations are simple.
“I really just want to have fun because I found that the more fun I have, the better I play,” she said. “If I can just constantly keep that mentality to have fun even if I have a bad at-bat or a bad day, just move on from that as soon as I can and have a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.