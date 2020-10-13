Buford grad Gabby Curry, a senior at Kentucky, was named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference Team selected by the league’s coaches.
The 5-foot-8 libero is the only Georgian on the nine-player team. The coaches also voted Kentucky to the No. 1 spot in the preseason team rankings with 11 of the 13 first-place votes.
Curry was an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American as a junior.
