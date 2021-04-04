Gabby.jpg

Former Buford standout Gabby Curry, a standout at Kentucky, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Libero of the Year.

 University of Kentucky Athletics

Buford grad Gabby Curry, a senior at Kentucky, was named the SEC Libero of the Year for a third straight season on Sunday.

Curry averages a team-high 3.62 digs per set, and was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week this season.

