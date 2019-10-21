GWINNETT GRADS: Buford’s Curry enjoying NCAA run with Kentucky volleyball

Buford grad Gabby Curry is shown during a match between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)

 Karl L. Moore

Buford grad Gabby Curry, a junior at Kentucky, was named the Southeastern Conference co-defensive player of the week for volleyball.

The libero had 31 digs the previous week in road victories over Tennessee and Alabama.