Buford grad Gabby Curry, a senior libero for the Kentucky Wildcats, was named Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Curry had double-digit digs in both matches at No. 9 Missouri with 13 digs last Wednesday and 15 digs last Thursday. She also had nine assists and three aces in the matches.
