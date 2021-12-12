From his days as a champion on the track, field and court a decade ago with the Gwinnett Heat, former Buford resident Martinez Johnson has been a hard-charging competitor in — and an untiring advocate for — adapted sports, especially wheelchair basketball.
The 2012 Buford High graduate, who received a scholarship to the University of Illinois (earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees while there), played four years for the Illini and still plays wheelchair basketball with the Atlanta-based Shepherd Steelers.
But now he’s taken his endorsement of the sport to a new level.
Johnson, 28, is a contributor to the “PUSH: Wheelchair Basketball in the United States” podcast and works closely with the podcast’s creator and producer Derek Hoot (a former Illini teammate) to promote their chosen sport.
“The podcast provides a great opportunity to talk about wheelchair basketball in a way other podcasts talk about the NBA and collegiate basketball and give a platform to some of the players and coaches to share their thoughts,” said Johnson, who now lives in Atlanta. “It’s a tight-knit community and just about everybody knows each other. It’s been growing and people have enjoyed it.”
Johnson, who has cerebral palsy, estimates that “PUSH” has a core audience of about 500 listeners. He joined Hoot during the early days of the podcast — which explores the ups and downs of wheelchair basketball by conducting interviews with professional players and coaches, as well as Paralympians — and a new episode is generally posted once a month.
“(Derek was) one of my teammates at Illinois and we had the same major in undergrad, political science,” said Johnson, who works as a senior human resources analyst for Verizon. “Earlier this year, he was listening to a lot of podcasts and decided to give it a try. After the first episode, I talked to him and told him I really enjoyed it. Then we talked about an opportunity for me to join him on this journey and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Hoot and Johnson have the opportunity to take the podcast — and their advocacy of wheelchair basketball — to new heights. Hoot entered the pilot episode of “PUSH” (in which he interviewed five-time Paralympian Matt Scott) in the iHeart Radio’s second annual Next Great Podcast competition, which is also being touted by veteran sports broadcaster Dan Patrick.
The 2020 competition drew some 1,800 submissions and it is assumed the 2021 contest has attracted even more interest. “PUSH” made the cut and is one of 10 finalists in the podcast sweepstakes. The winner will have their podcast developed into an original series for distribution by iHeart Radio’s podcast network. Fans can show their support for “PUSH” in an online poll (https://iheartmedia.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8esRjj5M5STcxRI), and voting concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
“I’m honored and excited to be part of this,” said Johnson. “You have to credit Derek for starting this journey. I enjoy talking about it because I know how competitive wheelchair basketball is, and to be able to have conversations with players and coaches has been great.
“We’re in a niche. There are so many things I listen to besides sports, and I think it’s cool we can perhaps share with people who never knew anything about adaptive sports. This little slice of the game is something we enjoy talking about.”
In mid-December, Johnson and Hoot were planning to travel north for a National Wheelchair Basketball Association tournament, where they also planned to record an episode of “PUSH.” Ironically, during the tournament, which was being held at venues in Philadelphia and South New Jersey, Johnson and Hoot were scheduled to go from being former teammates and podcast partners to playing a teams that were opposing each other.
“We’re supposed to play each other early on the first day,” said Johnson.
