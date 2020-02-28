Duke junior Erin Marsh, a Buford grad, kicked off the ACC Indoor Championships in style Thursday night, winning gold in the pentathlon with 4,186 points at the Loftus Sports Center.
Marsh took first place in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump on the way to becoming Duke's first ACC champion in an indoor event since 2017. Marsh's 4,186-point total is the second-best in Duke history.
She won the 60 hurdles with a school-record time of 8.29 seconds — surpassing the previous mark of 8.34 seconds recorded in 2016 by Teddi Maslowski. Marsh also tied her personal best in the shot put with a mark of 11.71 meters (38 feet, 5 inches) to place second in the event. She finished out the pentathlon with a sixth-place time of 2 minutes, 22.65 seconds in the 800.
