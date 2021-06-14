EUGENE, Ore. — Capping off a historic stretch at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Buford grad and Duke University senior Erin Marsh finished fourth in the heptathlon to take home the best finish by a Blue Devil in seven years.
The finish makes Marsh a USTFCCCA first-team All-American.
Marsh's fourth-place finish was the best individual performance by a Blue Devil since Juliet Bottorff placed third in the 2014 10,000-meter run. Her point total of 5,924 also broke her own school record by 21 points and was the second-best outdoor finish of any multi-event performer, male or female, in program history, behind only Curtis Beach's silver medal in the 2011 decathlon.
Marsh kicked the final day off in the long jump, the fifth of the heptathlon's seven events. Marsh had a ninth-place finish and mark of 5.81m (19-0.25 feet) to collect 792 points and move into third place overall with 4,443 points.
Marsh added a season best in the javelin, finishing 14th overall with a mark of 34.82m (114-3 feet) and stood in fifth overall with 5,011 points entering the final event.
With the pressure on, Marsh rose to the occasion in the 800 with the best time of her college career in 2:13.54, the third fastest time in the event. The run moved her back into fourth place and gave her team five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.