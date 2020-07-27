Buford grad Elexa Bahr has signed a contract with Racing Santander, a women’s soccer club in Spain.
Bahr just finished four seasons as a forward for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“I’m more than thrilled to be going overseas and continuing my soccer career,” Bahr said. “I love new challenges and beginnings and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Known best as CDE Racing Feminas, the team is based in Santander, Spain, and has not competed since March. The club is beginning to announce its roster and schedule for their upcoming season in the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the organization that is most known for La Liga, the top-tier league in Spain. Last season the team was 8-1-13 in the Segunda Division Pro, the second-tier league in Spain.
Bahr, who completed her career for the Gamecocks in 2019, has international experience playing with the Honduras U-20 National Team in 2015 and the U-20 Colombia team in 2018. Bahr scored 18 goals in her college career in 88 matches along with 11 assists and a total of 47 points. Her nine career points in the NCAA Tournament for the Gamecocks is a program record and her three goals are tied for the most in team history. She helped the Gamecocks win three SEC Championships in her four seasons in Columbia as well as playing a vital role in South Carolina’s first College Cup appearance in 2017.
Bahr’s father Alex played professionally in Honduras and her brother Alex headed to Georgia State after his time with the New York Red Bulls youth program.
