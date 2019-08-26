Buford grad Elexa Bahr scored game-winning goals in both of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ victories on the opening week of the college soccer season.
The senior scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute last Thursday as No. 15 South Carolina rallied past No. 21 North Carolina State. She followed that up with the first goal, also in the 53rd minute, of a 3-0 win over William and Mary. She assisted the Gamecocks’ other two goals.
"What you are seeing (from Bahr) is what she is capable of," South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said in a school release. "We hope she can continue to build on what she has already accomplished so far. She's brought confidence, and she's been able to play more minutes this year. We're proud of what she's been doing so far."