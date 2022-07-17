Dylan Lesko's senior year of high school baseball didn't go as planned after coming off a junior campaign in which the Buford pitcher was named the Daily Post's Pitcher of the Year, as well as 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year.
While an elbow injury may have ended his 2022 campaign prematurely and affected his position in this year's Major League Baseball Draft, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound right-hander is hardly disappointed with the turn of events on Sunday's first night of the draft.
Lesko was still one of five recently-graduated or former high school players from Georgia — and one of two from Gwinnett County, joining Wesleyan's Druw Jones — to be selected in the first round after being taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the San Diego Padres.
“I'm definitely happy to land with San Diego,” Lesko said. “I really like the club. I really like everything about it. I couldn't be happier. … I'm happy it worked out. I'm happy to be a Padre. I'm just looking (forward) to the next step and getting going.”
Lesko was off to another stellar start in this spring for Buford with a 8-0 record, 0.93 ERA, 69 strikeouts against just six walks, only eight hits allowed, a .082 opponent average and 0.62 WHIP in 29 innings, plus a .444 average with two home runs, 14 RBIs, a .470 on-base percentage, seven doubles, three triples and 10 walks in just 63 at-bats at the plate.
He was a consensus top-10 projection, and with several projections inside the top five, before having season-ending Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in April.
However, Lesko had nothing but positive vibes after Sunday evening, and is looking forward to continuing his recovery and rehab from the surgery to get back to pitching as soon as possible, though he emphasizes that he will remain patient.
“I'm out of the sling and out of the splint and everything like that,” Lesko said. “Basically, it's back to normal other than throwing. I'm doing (physical therapy) and all that, just strengthening (the elbow) day by day, trying to get better.
“Definitely, the timing (stunk) just from a high school standpoint and not being able to pitch my senior year, but looking on the bright side, now I have time to strengthen everything, get stronger and get back fully healthy and come back 100 percent.”
Lesko's selection puts him in rare company both in this year's Georgia draft class, but also in Gwinnett County draft history, becoming just the 10th Gwinnett player since 2000 to be selected in the first round.
And he credits pitching and playing against such abundant talent both state- and county-wide with helping put him in the position he is now.
“Growing up with (a lot of) those guys, playing high school baseball and travel baseball against and with all those guys, it's been a pleasure,” Lesko said. “Every day, you're surrounded by someone just as good as you. You push each other just to get better, work harder. We're all striving for the same goal, really. So to have all this talent in Georgia surrounding you, it's incredible.
“It definitely means a lot knowing that Gwinnett has produced so much talent. To grow up in Gwinnett and to play for Buford, just representing the county and the school and the state, it's just a huge honor.”
