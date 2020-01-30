Buford grad David Curry was among three Georgia Tech football players to be named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2019 All-Academic football team, the ACC office announced Thursday.
To be considered for inclusion on the ACC all-academic team, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and hold a 3.0 cumulative grade point average for his academic career. Athletic achievement is also considered in selecting the team.
A junior business administration major, Curry was an honorable-mention all-ACC performer in 2019.
He led the Yellow Jackets and ranked eighth in the ACC with 97 tackles and was one of only four Power Five conference players to record at least 97 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery during the 2019 regular season.
His 16 tackles versus North Carolina were tied for 36th-most by any NCAA Division I FBS player in a single game last season.
Curry joined offensive lineman Jared Southers and defensive back Tre Swilling in earning ACC All-Academic honors.
