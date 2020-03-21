Buford grad Claudia Goyco had a stellar junior season for the Ball State University women’s gymnastics team.
Goyco was named the Mid-American Conference Specialist of the Week four times, including a stretch of three straight from Feb. 19 to March 4. Her final conference honor March 4 came after she scored a career-best 9.925 on floor exercise in a win over Northern Illinois. The performance helped Ball State to a school-record team score.
Goyco scored 9.9 or better in the floor exercise five times this season, and scored 9.8 or higher in every Ball State meet.
Ball State’s final two meets, at Michigan and at Central Michigan, were canceled, as was the MAC Championships, which were scheduled for Saturday.
