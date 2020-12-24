Buford grad Christian Turner has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the past three seasons at Michigan.
The 5-foot-11, 203-pound running back played in only one game in 2020 after originally opting out of the season and then changing his mind. He rushed 44 times for 171 yards and a touchdown in 10 games during the 2019 season, and had 20 carries for 99 yards in three games in 2018. He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next school.
