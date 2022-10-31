carolyn_calzada.jpg

Carolyn Calzada

 Texas A&M Athletics

Buford grad Carolyn Calzada was named to the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman Team, announced Monday ahead of the SEC Tournament.

Calzada started 15 matches in the Texas A&M defense, which posted six shutouts and a 1.00 goals-against average this season. She also had a pair of assists in SEC play.

