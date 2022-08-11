Blanche-Alverson-Web-Banner.jpg

Georgia Tech assistant coach Blanche Alverson, a Buford grad, looks on during a Yellow Jackets game.

 Georgia Tech Athletics

After three seasons as assistant coach on the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff, Buford grad Blanche Alverson has been promoted to associate head coach, head coach Nell Fortner announced.

Alverson came to The Flats in April of 2019 after spending two seasons at the University of Southern California and has helped the Yellow Jackets to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

