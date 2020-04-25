After succeeding his brother as LSU’s long snapper, Blake Ferguson is following him into pro football, too.
Ferguson was selected Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft (No. 185 overall) by the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Buford grad was widely considered as the top long snapper available in the draft.
He spent the past four seasons as LSU’s starting long snapper, following a four-year tenure starting for the Tigers by his older brother Reid Ferguson. Reid is now long snapper for the Buffalo Bills.
Blake was a two-time team captain at LSU, helping his team to the national championship as a senior.
