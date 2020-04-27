Blake Ferguson and his older brother Reid, both long-snapping savants, always wore the same colors.
First, they were Buford Wolves. Then LSU Tigers.
Now they are AFC East rivals whose teams will go head-to-head twice each NFL season. Reid is the Buffalo Bills’ long snapper, and Blake is set to become the Miami Dolphins’ snapper after being selected this past Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
Given their positions, they won’t be on the field at the same time. But it still figures to be a fun and competitive future for the brothers, who together manned the LSU long snapper position for the past eight seasons.
“(My brother and I) were just talking about that,” Blake said after he was drafted. “From the beginning, we talked about, ‘Oh, what if I end up in your same division and we get to play each other twice a year?’ And here we are. So I’m fired up and I’m certainly going to be doing my fair share of trash talking to him.”
The family trade of long snapping began with Reid, who became a top recruit at the position before Blake followed.
“Reid actually started doing it before I did,” Blake said. “He was in, I believe eighth or ninth grade, and he started doing it because the guy that they have on the team that was doing it had gotten hurt. So he tried it out and said, ‘Hey, I’m not really playing a whole lot at tight end, so I’m going to test out what I’ve got at long snapper.’ He went to some camps, had some success, and then I kind of fell in line with him because I knew that I wasn’t going to have the genetic makeup to a world-class tight end or world-class linebacker.
“I wanted to play at the next level, which was college, and then ultimately play in the pros. So that was an opportunity where I could see the field and I could contribute to the team.”
Reid also played a small part in connecting his younger brother with the Dolphins. Miami special teams coach Danny Crossman worked with Reid in the past, and knows the family’s history in the craft.
“I know Crossman well,” Blake said. “He coached my brother in Buffalo for a couple of years, and I think he probably trusts our bloodline. He knows the Fergusons are a good group of snappers.”
The main part of what Miami liked was Blake’s talent.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder was a steady part of the LSU lineup for 53 consecutive games, and was named permanent team captain of both the 2018 and 2019 teams. It was the first time a long snapper received the honor.
His highlight videos, as well his postseason work, was enough to sway the Dolphins to use a pick on a special teams player in the first virtual NFL Draft.
“I was fortunate to be able to go into the Senior Bowl and to the Combine,” Ferguson said. “A lot of guys this year didn’t get to have their Pro Days. I didn’t get to have a Pro Day, so I was really banking on the film that they got from the Senior Bowl and from the Combine. For me, I sent out a Pro Day video. I recorded a Pro Day video where I was doing long snaps and short snaps so they can see the progress that I have made from the Senior Bowl, to the Combine to my Pro Day. That was really all we could do. We weren’t able to have personal workouts, the individual workouts with teams. That’s really all I could do.”
Ferguson was as accomplished off the field as he was on it at LSU. He graduated in three years with a degree in marketing, and added a master’s in business administration this past December. He was a semifinalist for the Campbell Award, given to the nation’s top student-athlete in college football, and was a two-time chair of the SEC’s Football Leadership Council.
He was named to the SEC Community Service Team his final two seasons, and is an advocate for the American Diabetes Association — he was diagnosed with Type I diabetes as a 13-year-old. He was asked about his health, particularly with the coronavirus pandemic, during his introductory press conference over the weekend.
“It’s one that I certainly have to be careful of, having a preexisting condition,” Ferguson said. “But I spoke with my doctors and I spoke with some people from a couple of different foundations that I work with that are medical doctors. They reassured me that if your blood sugars are healthy and stable, you’re going to be at a much lower risk of contracting the virus as opposed to if your blood sugar was high or really spiking up and down. I do a really good job of keeping my blood sugar within range and tracking pretty steady.
“I feel like I’m at a lower risk as (far as) being a diabetic, but I’m certainly taking the precautions necessary to stay safe. I’ve been staying home and quarantining myself with a couple of members of my family. I’m really trying to stay safe just like everybody else.”
While the NFL preseason training, and even the start of the season, is in flux because of the pandemic, Ferguson is eager to join his brother in the pro football ranks.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “It’s been a fun journey the last couple of years. I was fortunate enough to be at LSU with (Reid) for one season. I got to redshirt under him, then after that I was able to take over and leave my mark on LSU. Like I said earlier, this is one we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. To be in the same division as him is going to be very special.”
