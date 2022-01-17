Buford grad Anthony Grant committed Monday to the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 16 player nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for junior college players.
Grant played at New Mexico Military Institute after transferring from Florida State, where he signed out of high school. He was a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American and NJCAA Player of the Year in 2021 after rushing for 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Grant played in 12 games at Florida State in 2018 as a kick returner (11 returns, 22.5-yard average) and special teams player (nine tackles), getting just five carries as a true freshman. He took a redshirt season at FSU in 2019.
He will have two seasons of eligibility at Nebraska.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
