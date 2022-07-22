Saturday, July 16, 2022 is a day Craig Peplin will never forget.
On that day, the Buford resident recorded one of golf’s most elusive feats — an albatross, which is three strokes under par on one hole. According to Golfweek, the odds at carding an albatross are 6 million to 1.
“It didn’t register immediately and then I started screaming ‘That’s an albatross!’” said Peplin. “The people on the tee box 500 yards away could hear me, the people in the houses near the hole could hear me. Probably the people across the street could hear me. I was hoarse from screaming.”
Peplin, who worked for 15 years at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton and is now a health-care information technology consultant, tallied his once-in-a-lifetime score on the 489-yard Hole No. 1 at Dacula’s Trophy Club of Apalachee.
And he wasn’t finished. During the same round Peplin, who has been playing golf for 25 years and said he plays between 60 and 75 rounds each year, recorded his best-ever nine-hole round with a 2-under 34 and posted his top 18-hole total with a 1-over 72.
“I double (bogeyed) the last hole and still shot a 72, but par for the course is 71, so I was 1-over but two strokes better than my best round ever,” he said. “My best round ever was a 74 and I’ve only done that once.”
The Michigan native, playing in a foursome of golfers that is part of an informal group of 50 players who hit the links on the weekends, got off to a good start with a 274-yard drive on the par-5 hole and was 215 yards from the green as he set up his second shot.
“I was waiting for the guys to in front of us get off the green before I shot; normally you wait and you wait and wait,” he said. “Nine times out of 10, you duff it and wonder why you waited because you knew you weren’t going to hit the green.
“I took a nice, easy 3-wood 215 yards out and because of the slope you have to aim to the right and it’s going to curve left, just because of the angle of the hit. I aimed toward to middle-right edge of the green and it went straight and sure enough it started curving towards the pin. It’s so far away I couldn’t see where it went, but I knew it was going toward the pin.”
Upon arriving on the green with his playing partners, Peplin was disappointed when he didn’t see his ball on the green. In fact, he didn’t see his ball anywhere and took a one-stroke penalty to try to get on the green. But when one of the other players sank his putt, he noticed there were two balls in the hole.
“One of the guys playing with me, this young man putts and looks down into the hole and asks me if I hit a TaylorMade,” said Peplin, who recorded a hole in one in 2006 and had not had a zero putt in three years. “My first impression was I hit two good shots and lost the ball and took a penalty. And then I thought this kid putted my ball and I asked him and he looks in the hole and there’s two balls, and I was like 'What?' Another guy, who I’d golfed with for 15 years was like, 'What?' And I look in the hole and there’s two balls in there and one of them was mine.
“It never crossed my mind, walking across that green, that the ball was in the hole.”
Peplin, whose handicap has dropped from a 10.5 to a 6 since the beginning of the year (“I was on a slow path to getting better.”), said he felt some divine assistance on his divine round, all because he decided to list his true handicap on the scorecard, which gave his playing partners a slight edge when it came to the various sideline competitions often found during Saturday morning golf rounds.
“My handicap had dropped to 7 and everybody that knew me knew that I had been a 9 or 10,” he said. “I figured nobody knew I was a 7, so I originally put down an 8 on the card, but then I went back and put a 7 on it. And I felt good about it.
“Golf is a game of cheaters and I’ve done stuff like that before, and then would go out and have holes and rounds that were horrible, just because I cheated. But this time it worked itself out. I put down a 7, and crossed out the 8. I had peace about it and felt relaxed about it… It was the round of my life. Everything was relaxed. And it all came down to doing the right thing.”
There are still a few golf goals remaining, Peplin said. He hopes to continue his strong play in the Golfweek Amateur Tour league and earn a spot in that organization’s national championship tournament in November (the top 10 in Georgia qualify and he’s currently ranked No. 9 in the Georgia Flight B standings) and he’s still chasing that elusive even-par (or better) round.
“I’m feeling good about how I’m playing and I still have goals,” he said. “My goal right now is to get to the national tournament in November in Hilton Head.
“I don’t know where the bottom is yet. The one trophy ball still I want to get, another goal, is a scratch round. I was disappointed because I could have gotten a 71(on July 16), but I can’t imagine getting much lower than par. I’m a hacker, so to get in the 70s, I’ve been practicing and chipping and putting every day and watching a lot of YouTube for pointers. Other than the tournament, my only goal is a scratch round.”
Recommended for you
Despite the global pandemic and other recent challenges, happiness abounds around the world. Stacker compiled a list of the world’s happiest countries Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.