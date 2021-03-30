SUGAR HILL — Buford’s girls soccer team finished off its Region 8-AAAAAA championship run Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Lanier.
The Wolves, now 14-0-1 overall and 12-0 in region play, have gone 13 matches without allowing a goal. Their only goal surrendered all season came Feb. 5 in a 1-1 tie with Wesleyan.
Buford, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, got two goals from Carolyn Calzada and one goal each from Abbi Kilman and Alli Treadwell. Goalkeeper Alina Pope posted the shutout.
Lanier falls to 9-6 overall and 8-3 in the region.
