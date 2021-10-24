WINDER — The Buford girls and Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon won titles Saturday in the Region 8-AAAAAA Cross Country Championships at Winder-Barrow.
Buford won the girls team championship with 42 points, 20 ahead of runner-up Dacula. The Wolves had five runners in the top 15 of the 5K — Hayden Bailey (third, 21:43), Addison Steinbrecher (fourth, 21:43), Cayden Boyer (eighth, 22:08), Abby Wood (13th, 22:35) and Madeline Matos (14th, 22:38).
Solomon was the boys individual champion with a time of 16:31, and teammate Andy Salgado was a close second in 16:43. The Generals also had Semon Teklemariam in sixth (17:05) and finished third, qualifying for state.
Third-place Hayden Squires (16:50) sparked the Dacula boys to a runner-up finish, joining teammates Corbin Squires (eighth, 17:09) and Chance Jones (ninth, 17:18) in the top 10. Buford’s boys also made state, taking fourth.
Dacula also was second in the girls standings with Karsyn Rodney (sixth, 22:02), Laura Csontos (ninth, 22:10) and Sarah Makarevic (11th, 22:28) leading the way. The Lanier girls made state with a fourth-place finish behind Emely Carbajal (seventh, 22:05) and Alyssa Willis (10th, 22:12).
Region 8-AAAAAA Cross Country Championships
At Winder-Barrow
Girls Team Standings
1. Buford (42): 3. Hayden Bailey, 21:43; 4. Addison Steinbrecher, 21:43; 8. Cayden Boyer, 22:08; 13. Abby Wood, 22:35; 14. Madeline Matos, 22:38
2. Dacula (62): 6. Karsyn Rodney, 22:02; 9. Laura Csontos, 22:10; 11. Sarah Makarevic, 22:28; 16. Samantha Carrera, 22:45; 20. Natalia Vidal, 23:48
3. Winder-Barrow (67): 2. Matilee Rogers, 20:51; 5. Rebecca Nicholson, 22:00; 12. Victoria Guzman, 22:33; 19. Marisol Vaca, 23:37; 29. Brianna Boyle, 25:04
4. Lanier (82): 7. Emely Carbajal, 22:05; 10. Alyssa Willis, 22:12; 18. Prielle Zafft, 23:17; 21. Makayla Bowman, 23:54; 26. Ava Bowman, 24:27
5. Habersham Central (102): 1. Audrey Hotard, 19:32; 17. Leah Culpepper, 22:55; 25. Macy Smith, 24:25; 27. Phoebe Warren, 27:50; 32. Ella Reynolds, 29:40
Top-10 Individuals
1. Audrey Hotard, Habersham, 19:31
2. Matilee Rogers, Winder-Barrow, 20:50
3. Hayden Bailey, Buford, 21:42
4. Addison Steinbrecher, Buford, 21:42
5. Rebecca Nicholson, Winder-Barrow, 21:59
6. Karsyn Rodney, Dacula, 22:01
7. Emely Carbajal, Lanier, 22:04
8. Cayden Boyer, Buford, 22:07
9. Laura Csontos, Dacula, 22:09
10. Alyssa Willis, Lanier, 22:12
Boys Team Standings
1. Winder-Barrow (43): 4. Daniel Laird, 16:54; 5. Christopher Rubio, 16:56; 7. Brian Gaddy, 17:07; 11. Kyle Kehoe, 17:21; 16. Noah Boyd, 17:30
2. Dacula (59): 3. Hayden Squires, 16:51; 8. Corbin Squires, 17:10; 9. Chance Jones, 17:19; 15. Isaac Brown, 17:30; 24. Tyson Brown, 18:27
3. Shiloh (64): 1. Nathan Solomon, 16:32; 2. Andy Salgado, 16:44; 6. Semon Teklemariam, 17:05; 19. Binyam Zawudie, 17:58; 36. Markos Kedebe, 19:15
4. Buford (101): 17. Carter Hales, 17:32; 18. Colby Polhemus, 17:43; 21. Noah Johnson, 18:04; 22. Ben Beardsley, 18:19; 23. Ben Webb, 18:25
5. Habersham Central (110): 10. Ryan Martin, 17:21; 14. Aidan Thaxton, 17:25; 25. Jose Queriapa, 18:28; 28. Damion Crow, 18:42; 33. Conner Gebora, 19:04
6. Lanier (115): 12. Dylan Stone, 17:21; 13. Kyle Foster, 17:22; 20. Jacob Blakey, 18:01; 30. Ben Cook, 18:56; 40. Andrew Popp, 19:56
7. Central Gwinnett (206): 31. Steven Rubio, 18:57; 38. Alex Carlson, 19:23; 44. Drew Kennedy, 22:02; 46. Michael Abraham, 23:53; 47. Leonardo Chavez, 31:14
Top-10 Individuals
1. Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 16:31
2. Andy Salgado, Shiloh, 16:43
3. Hayden Squires, Dacula, 16:50
4. Daniel Laird, Winder-Barrow, 16:53
5. Christopher Rubio, Winder-Barrow, 16:55
6. Semon Teklemariam, Shiloh, 17:04
7. Brian Gaddy, Winder-Barrow, 17:06
8. Corbin Squires, Dacula, 17:09
9. Chance Jones, Dacula, 17:18
10. Ryan Martin, Habersham, 17:20
