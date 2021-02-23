BUFORD — The Buford girls basketball team opened the Class AAAAAA State Tournament with an 81-45 victory over Alexander at Buford City Arena.
The Wolves, winners of four straight state championships, led 53-25 at halftime and coasted into a second-round home game Friday against Sprayberry. They made 12 3-pointers in the win, their first in the state playoffs since moving up from AAAAA to AAAAAA.
Buford (25-0) was led by 20 points from Ava Grace Watson, 11 points from Sara Viti and 10 points each from Tatum Ozment and Ashyia Willis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.