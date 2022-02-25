Tatum_Ozment.JPG
Buy Now

BRUNSWICK — Buford’s girls basketball season ended Friday with a 68-55 loss at Brunswick in the Class AAAAAA second round.

The Wolves (22-5) got outstanding games from Tatum Ozment, who scored a team-high 23 points, and Taylor Romano, who scored 20.

Brunswick improves to 27-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.