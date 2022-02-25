urgent Buford girls fall at Brunswick despite big games from Tatum Ozment, Taylor Romano From Staff Reports Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRUNSWICK — Buford’s girls basketball season ended Friday with a 68-55 loss at Brunswick in the Class AAAAAA second round.The Wolves (22-5) got outstanding games from Tatum Ozment, who scored a team-high 23 points, and Taylor Romano, who scored 20. Brunswick improves to 27-1. Recommended for you +107 PHOTOS: Atlanta Gladiators honor Derek Nesbitt milestone in win over Admirals Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. 