The region champion Buford girls and Central Gwinnett boys soccer teams earned the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Team, selected by the league’s coaches.
Buford’s Carolyn Calzada was the region’s girls player of the year, and the Wolves’ Megan Hill was the region’s girls coach of the year.
Central’s boys took the top two individual awards with co-players of the year Kevin Zepeda and Cris Sanchez, and coach of the year Mike McLean.
Joining Calzada on the all-region girls first team were Buford’s Alli Treadwell, Carly Borgelt and Abby Killman, Dacula’s Michaela English and Christina Haber, Lanier’s Emily Andrews and Judah Haynes and Shiloh’s Casey Maddox.
The girls second-teamers included Central’s Guadalupe Dominguez, Maria Dominguez, Melissa Garcia and Ashley Alvarez, Dacula’s Alexa Ramirez and Brianna Roots, Lanier’s Kelsey Schexnayder and Shiloh’s Blanca Cruz and Tatianna Allicock.
Zepeda and Sanchez were joined on the boys first team by Central teammate Erik Quintero, as well as Buford’s Edgar Ramirez, and Dacula’s Gabe Prokes and Andrew Rowe. Lanier had three boys first-teamers — Gerrardo Carlos, Aymar Ramos and Daniel Guzman-Mendez.
The boys second team included Buford’s Ian McManners, Josh Mott and Nathan Montini, Central’s Gabriel Ivastanin, Dacula’s Alex Tapia and Caleb Robertson, Lanier’s Jacob Haynes and Shiloh’s Erick Quiquivix and Ty Roosa.
