BUFORD — Buford racked up 31 first-quarter points Friday night in a 90-63 victory over Sprayberry in the second round of the Class AAAAAA girls basketball playoffs.
The Wolves (26-0) advance to next week’s quarterfinals, where they will host Lovejoy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Tatum Ozment and Ava Grace Watson scored 17 points each in the win, while Ashyia Willis and Abbi Perkins scored 16 apiece.
Buford led 31-14 after the first quarter, 49-32 at halftime and 73-43 after three quarters.
