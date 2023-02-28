BUFORD — Suffocating defense and a quick tempo keyed the Buford girls basketball team to victory in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals Tuesday.
It was a battle of equal records as the No. 5-ranked Wolves welcomed sixth-ranked North Paulding to Buford City Arena for the Elite Eight. Both teams entered at 26-3 but had taken different approaches to get there. The Wolves relied on a fast-paced, score-at-will attack, while the Wolfpack leaned on their defense to grind out low-scoring wins.
The styles clashed, but Buford’s ability to apply pressure defensively and accelerate on offense ultimately paved the way for a 66-42 victory. In their first season as members of AAAAAAA, the Wolves are heading back to the Final Four for the first time since winning the Class AAAAA state championship in 2020.
“It is absolutely phenomenal. I’m so glad this group right here is able to achieve this,” Buford head coach Gene Durden said. “I’m just really, really happy that we’re playing good basketball this time of year.”
Buford junior Ava Grace Watson was a spark plug on both ends of the court. She picked pockets for steals, repeatedly operated the offense in transition and poured in a game-high 34 points.
“Good players can make themselves look good. Great players can make others look good. And Ava Grace can definitely do both,” Durden said. “She is confident. She plays on both ends of the floor, and she can go off for 25 or 30 (points) in a heartbeat. Just really honored and blessed to have the opportunity to coach a player like her.”
North Paulding got off to a strong start. Junior Marina Sippola knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Wolfpack a 9-6 lead with 5:00 to go in the first quarter.
The only issue? They wouldn’t score again until the second period.
In the Wolves’ ensuing trip down the court following Sippola’s go-ahead bucket, Buford senior Taylor Romano answered with a 3-pointer of her own — this one launching from the right corner — to even the score. Her shot sparked a 15-0 run that saw the Wolves build a 21-9 lead by the end of the quarter.
The Wolfpack opened the second quarter with seven unanswered points, but that’s as close as they would come to digging themselves out of the hole.
Leading 21-16, Watson drew a foul to earn a trip to the line. She drained both free throws to end Buford’s scoring drought. Less than a minute later, Watson took a charge on the defensive end of the court to inject a spark back into her team.
The Wolves went on another run, this time stretching their lead out to 38-21 at the break.
Buford manufactured similar results in the second half. They continued to produce a flurry of turnovers with the press, which in turn created scoring opportunities.
In addition to Watson's big game, Lydia Ledford had 12 points and Romano scored 11.
“When we’re playing fast, our defense does a great job of getting transition buckets. And also, then our shooters can get out real quick and it’s hard to cover out on our shooters,” Durden said. “That’s a big key with us is playing fast and creating those opportunities so we don’t have to grind in the halfcourt.”
The Wolves led 51-29 after three quarters before cruising to the 24-point win.
Entering Wednesday, the possibility of an all-Gwinnett Final Four remains alive. Brookwood advanced and will either face Central Gwinnett or McEachern. Meanwhile, Buford will be awaiting the winner of the Elite Eight matchup between Norcross and Archer.
"On our side of the bracket, you’ve got a war up there with Archer and Norcross. Thank goodness at least one of them’s got to eliminate the other, and then we can find out," Durden said with a smile. "No matter what, we’re going to have to come play really good basketball to be able to compete with either one of those teams.”
