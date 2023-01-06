LAWRENCEVILLE — An otherwise nondescript region opener Friday night — it was business as usual for the Buford girls basketball team in a 71-20 win over Mountain View — was plenty special for the victorious side.
The Wolves’ win was the 900th of longtime head coach Gene Durden’s legendary career, which began along the state’s southern border in Thomasville, made its way to Dade County on the Tennessee line and landed at Buford, where he has been the past 18 seasons.
He now has a career record of 900-221 (an 80.3 winning percentage) with the bulk of those victories coming at Buford. He is 490-82 (85.7 winning percentage) with the Wolves.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Durden’s 900 wins are the most by a girls basketball coach in Georgia history. The previous NFHS record for Georgia girls basketball wins was 881, set from 1970-2017 by former Vidalia coach Charles “Chunk” Reid.
“I’ve kind of tried to keep (the 900 wins) on the down low, but my assistants do a great job of keeping up with that,” Durden said. “When I think about 900, what I think about is so many great players, so many great kids that have bought into our program, and not only here, at Dade County, too. To do something like that, it’s not about me, it’s about all the kids that have bought in and all the kids have done. I’m just thankful my health has kept me able to coach this long.
“I’m thankful I’ve gotten to work with so many good coaches. That’s the other thing people don’t realize, you have to have good coaches and we have some of the best. I’ve been blessed to have so many great ones in my life.”
Durden’s current Buford team has performed to the program’s standard with a 12-0 record and a No. 5 ranking in its first season as a Class AAAAAAA school. The Wolves cruised past Mountain View in win No. 900, building a 41-4 lead early in the second quarter before backing off their fullcourt press. Taylor Romano led the way with 19 points and Izzy Rettiger scored 15.
After a post-game hand shake and prayer circle between the two teams, the Buford players and assistant coaches raced to celebrate and pose for photos with their head coach.
“I think it was a great win,” Buford junior Alyssa Green said. “As a team, we played good and we played hard. Coming in we knew it was going to be his 900th win, so we just wanted to play hard for him.”
Since 2007-08, every one of Durden’s Buford teams has won at least 23 games and only his second Wolves team, which was 19-13 and made the Elite Eight of the state tournament, has won fewer than 20 games.
Buford has won eight state championships — three in a row from 2009-11, one in 2015 and four in a row from 2017-20 — under Durden, whose also had state runner-up teams in 2012 and 2014. All of his teams have embraced an identity that features high energy and pressure defense.
Durden asks for a lot of effort from his players, whose intense pre-game warmups leave them glistening with sweat before the opening tip.
What is he like to play for?
“Hard,” said Buford senior Kirby Wallis, who, like many of Durden’s players, have gone to his youth basketball camps since she was 6. “But out of basketball, we love him to death. I would do anything for him … It was exciting for him. We do win a lot of stuff, but for him that was a big milestone, so we were really excited for him. … We’re really excited to get more wins for him.”
Durden, a Midville, Ga., native and former basketball player at Coastal Community College, is in his 35th season as a head coach and also serves as assistant athletic director at Buford. He previously coached 14 years at Dade County, where he had three Final Four teams, including one state runner-up team, after getting his start as a head coach at Brookwood in Thomasville.
Durden and his wife Cherie, the school nurse at Buford Middle, have found a home at Buford with their family — late son Devin, son Christian, son Coby and daughter Danielle, along with four grandchildren. Coby is one of his Durden’s assistants, giving him a front-row seat for his father's milestone victory.
“Being a part of his program as a coach and growing up in his house, it is really special (to see win No. 900),” Coby Durden said. “I’ve gotten to see firsthand. He has a blue-collar work ethic and he really deserves this. It’s probably something he’s going to scoff at, but it is special because he’s worked so hard to build programs everywhere he’s been and try to do it the right way. To be a part of that and learn under him has been really special.”
With 13 games left in the regular season, followed by the playoffs, Durden can go well past 900 wins this season, which he said won’t be his last.
“I don’t know if I’ve got 900 more in me, but I plan, unless the good Lord has a different plan for me, I plan on coaching a little bit longer,” Durden said.
Buford plans a celebration for Durden’s milestone at its Jan. 13 home game with Central Gwinnett at Buford City Arena.
