LAWRENCEVILLE — An otherwise nondescript region opener Friday night — it was business as usual for the Buford girls basketball team in a 71-20 win over Mountain View — was plenty special for the victorious side.

The Wolves’ win was the 900th of longtime head coach Gene Durden’s legendary career, which began along the state’s southern border in Thomasville, made its way to Dade County on the Tennessee line and landed at Buford, where he has been the past 18 seasons.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports