BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team outlasted Lassiter 25-20, 31-29, 18-25, 25-23 Saturday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Wolves senior setter Grace Adams had 47 assists, spreading the ball out to Mikayla Hayden (13 kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (11 kills), Sydney Austin (nine kills), Kiana Polk (eight kills), and Camryn Carlton (six kills).
Buford now travels to Richmond Hill on Wednesday for the Elite Eight.
