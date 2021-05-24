Buford freshman Ava Grace Watson is among 34 girls headed to USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team Trials next month in Indianapolis.
The participants train from June 13-16 with hopes of making the final 12-player roster for the U16 National Team, which begins training camp Aug. 4 and competes in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship from Aug. 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.
Watson is one of 13 freshmen on the Trials roster, competing alongside 20 sophomores and one eighth-grader.
She averaged 12 points for Buford in her first high school season.
